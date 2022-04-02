Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

LSCC traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,835. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,380 shares of company stock worth $21,321,076. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

