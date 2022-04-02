Lead Wallet One Day Trading Volume Tops $42,549.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $42,549.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.32 or 0.07495076 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.20 or 1.00183658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

