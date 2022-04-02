LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Head to Head Contrast

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -18.90% N/A -27.19% RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45%

51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and RESAAS Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 4.88 -$108.66 million N/A N/A RESAAS Services $490,000.00 71.64 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -9.60

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LegalZoom.com and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 91.97%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

