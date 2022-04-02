Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Trading Down 12%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 18,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Legend Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

