Lethean (LTHN) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $657,895.61 and $948.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,603.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.67 or 0.07472896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00272493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.00815270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00101057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012853 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00476333 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00404242 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

