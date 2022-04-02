Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 493,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,478. The firm has a market cap of $336.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.01% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 872,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 643,405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 277,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

