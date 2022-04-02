LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Separately, CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LPL opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. LG Display has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that LG Display will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 24.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

