LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock opened at $168.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 762.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.