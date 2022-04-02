Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 19,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 7,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Liberated Syndication Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc engages in the provision of podcast hosting services, media distribution statistics, and tools. It operates through the Libsyn and Pair segments. The Libsyn segment offers podcast hosting services. The Pair segment includes internet hosting services. The company was founded on September 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

