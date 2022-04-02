Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 1,735,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,245,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 401,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 35,493 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 446,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

