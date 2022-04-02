Lido DAO Token (LDO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $434.64 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.19 or 0.00009116 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $434.64 million and approximately $18.72 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00049311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.73 or 0.07505059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,917.08 or 0.99923966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

