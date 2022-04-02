Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 1,361,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,903. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $701.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 208,046.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 98.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 37.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

