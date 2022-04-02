Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 293,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.98. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMNR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Limoneira by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

