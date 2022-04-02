Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Raised by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Linde by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 24.8% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $322.73 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.