Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Update

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Lindsay by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

