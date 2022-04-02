Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0604 on Major Exchanges

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $1,206.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

