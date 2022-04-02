LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. 1,343,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,118. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in LKQ by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

