LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

LL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at $548,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 456.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $13.97 on Friday. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $407.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LL Flooring will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

