Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 60 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LLOY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 56.43 ($0.74).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 47.39 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,833.38). Also, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £202,046 ($264,665.97).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

