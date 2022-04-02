Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mackie

Mackie started coverage on shares of Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Logiq stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Logiq has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.22.
Logiq Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logiq (LGIQ)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.