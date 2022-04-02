Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mackie

Mackie started coverage on shares of Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Logiq stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Logiq has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

