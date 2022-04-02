Loop Capital Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $50.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

ASO stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,675,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 192,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after acquiring an additional 626,491 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

