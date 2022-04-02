LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.10.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 490.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,472 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LSI Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 415.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

