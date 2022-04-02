LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.18% of Devon Energy worth $54,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

