LSV Asset Management Has $18.20 Million Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.92% of SkyWest worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 73.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

