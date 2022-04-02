LSV Asset Management Has $21.58 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.07% of Universal Insurance worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 24.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $420.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.13 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.