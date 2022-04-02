LSV Asset Management Has $49.79 Million Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.64% of O-I Glass worth $49,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

