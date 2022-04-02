LSV Asset Management Has $67.93 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,799 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.19% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $67,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

