LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.35% of Old Republic International worth $26,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

