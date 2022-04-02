LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of Graphic Packaging worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.