LSV Asset Management Sells 158,900 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.69% of Big Lots worth $78,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Big Lots by 34.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Big Lots by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 37.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

