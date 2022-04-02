LSV Asset Management Sells 30,847 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,847 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.69% of Ingevity worth $75,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ingevity by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,708,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ingevity by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ingevity by 90.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

