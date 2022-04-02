LSV Asset Management Sells 72,416 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,416 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.38% of Group 1 Automotive worth $84,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

NYSE:GPI opened at $164.58 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

