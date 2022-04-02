LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 360,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,971,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

