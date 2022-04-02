Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 430,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,286,134 shares.The stock last traded at $5.59 and had previously closed at $5.81.

LU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Lufax by 9.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

