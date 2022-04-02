Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.28.

LULU stock opened at $367.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.66 and its 200 day moving average is $380.64. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,078,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

