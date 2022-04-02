Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.74

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.74 and traded as high as C$12.86. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 1,759,128 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUN shares. CSFB upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.01.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.77.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.2199995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

