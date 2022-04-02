M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.39

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 2760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $30,042,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,104,000 after purchasing an additional 348,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 273,380 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

