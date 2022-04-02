Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. Macerich has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -521.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

