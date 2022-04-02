Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Magnite by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magnite by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after buying an additional 457,886 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Magnite by 96.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Magnite by 10.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MGNI traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. 1,163,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,228. Magnite has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -449.52 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

