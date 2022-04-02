MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Hits $12.09 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $465,800.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.93 or 0.00008430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

