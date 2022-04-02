MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.33. 177,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,570. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

