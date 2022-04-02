Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $140.12 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

