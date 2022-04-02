Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 649,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 630.6 days.

OTCMKTS MPFRF opened at $1.83 on Friday. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

