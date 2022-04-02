Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.54.

Marathon Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 440,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,874. The stock has a market cap of C$694.05 million and a PE ratio of -90.67. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.33 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

