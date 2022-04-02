Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Price Target Lowered to €7.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.70 ($8.46) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of MRRLF opened at $5.10 on Wednesday.
