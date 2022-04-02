Margaret Montemayor Sells 500 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Montemayor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55.

PXD opened at $253.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

