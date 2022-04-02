Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRNS. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 116,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

