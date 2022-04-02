Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

VAC stock opened at $154.37 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

