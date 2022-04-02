Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Cut by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

