Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.50.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.73.

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. Masco has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

